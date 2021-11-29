Vivo likely to launch new Snapdragon 870-powered tablet

Beijing: Smartphone brand Vivo is planning to launch a tablet with the Snapdragon 870 SoC at the helm in the first half of 2022.

Vivo was expected to announce its first tablet in January, but that didn’t happen. However, later in August, Vivo VP said that the company will launch a tablet in the first half of 2022, GSMArena reported.

Although it is unclear if this referred to as Vivo’s first tablet or a different model, the report said.

A Vivo device believed to be a tablet was also spotted on TUV’s website with an 8,040 mAh battery, it added.

A recent report said that Chinese smartphone brands are said to enter the tablet market very soon. Xiaomi has already released its first tablets in August.

Similarly, OPPO, OnePlus and Vivo are also expected to announce their tablets in the coming days. These companies have already filed design patents and trademarks for the same.