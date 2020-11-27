Vivo V20 Pro confirmed to launch in India on Dec 2

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced to launch a new member in its V20 series — the Vivo V20 Pro — in India on December 2.

It will be the third smartphone in the V20 series after Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 SE.

“Sleek is fast too! #vivoV20Pro #Slimmest5G coming your way to #DelightEveryMoment. Launching on 2nd December. #StayTuned,” the company said in a tweet.

The Vivo V20 Pro, which was launched globally in September, is a mid-range smartphone and is expected to be the same in India as the global variant.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support.

It has a triple-camera setup with a combination of a 64MP with 0.8µm pixel size, f/1.89 aperture, an 8MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup with a 44MP sensor with f/2.08 aperture and 8MP 105° ultra-wide camera with f/2.28 aperture.

The device is powered by a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The phone features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V20 Pro has a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs Android 10 with Funtouch 11 on top.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.