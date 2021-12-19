Vivo Wireless Sport Lite makes neckband earphones more affordable

New Delhi: As neckband-style earphones become popular among music and fitness lovers, smartphone brand Vivo has unveiled a new neckband — Wireless Sport Lite — in the country.

Priced at just Rs 1,999, the neckband-style earphones come in two colour variants — black and blue.

We used the blue colour variant for a while and here’s how it fared.

In terms of design, the new Vivo Wireless Sport Lite comes with a fluid design. The lightweight neckband earphones also offer three sizes of ear tips that users can choose as per fitting.

The blue colour, which the company says stands for freedom and energy, makes the neckband look beautiful.

The neckband is equipped with ‘Daikoku’ aluminium-coated bronze coil, a powerfully light structure that reproduces high frequencies.

The flexible memory metal wire bounces back to shape even after being coiled up.

The neckband also comes with auditory capabilities that elevate the listening experience and will allow you to enjoy music on the move.

This new neckband features a 11.2mm driver strong bass, which is designed to deliver a more powerful and full-bodied sound as well as a bio-fibre composite diaphragm to enhance audio intricacies.

The double-layered sound chamber with front and back vents makes low frequencies deeper and punchier, resulting in pure and bright audio.

The device also has a ‘Call Noise Cancellation’ feature, which ensures you will hear everyone on the other end clearly and experience uninterrupted communication.

The neckband offers a 129mAh battery. It also comes with IPX4 protection that allows users a smooth experience even if they sweat while working out or are stuck in rain.

It also offers other functional features such as Easy connection, Magnetic switch, Google Voice assistance, Quick Pair and Game low lagging which makes it easy for users to use.

Conclusion: At Rs 1,999, the new affordable neckband-styled earphones offer a lot of features. It has ticked several right boxes in the budget earphones category.