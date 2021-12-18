Vivo Y32 unveiled with Snapdragon 680 chip in China

Beijing: Smartphone brand Vivo has unveiled a new smartphone — Vivo Y32 — in China for CNY 1,399.

The smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels (HD+), 16.9 million colours and a 60Hz refresh rate, GizmoChina reported on Saturday.

The display has a 1500:1 contrast ratio, an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a dewdrop notch.

The main highlight of this device is the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. ItAis paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot.

As far are cameras are concerned, the handset houses a 13MP+2MP dual-camera setup on the rear and an 8MP selfie sensor.

Also Read macOS 12.2 beta is now available to public testers

The smartphone runs OriginOS based on Android 11 and has a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The smartphone comes with dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GNSS (GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS), a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It has all the essential sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, proximity sensor and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will be available in two colour options — harumi Blue and foggy night.