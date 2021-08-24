Vivo Y33s launched in India; check specifications, price

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has quietly added Y33s to its arsenal of mid-range Y-series smartphones on Monday.

Measuring at 8mm thickness, the device features a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 90.6% screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with a water drop notch at the top and has an inbuilt blue light filter. A fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side, which doubles as the power/lock button.

It packs a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC under the hood coupled with 8GB of RAM+4GB of Extended RAM. Internal storage of 128GB is provided which can be extended up to 1TB with a microSD card.

Vivo Y33s is equipped with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) autofocus primary camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. A 16MP(f/2.0) front facing camera is provided for video calling and selfies. Other camera features include Super Night Mode, Bokeh Mode and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

It comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It supports reverse charging, turning the phone into a mobile power bank when required.

The device runs on Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11.1 with inbuilt Multi-Turbo 5.0 and Ultra Game Mode. It also comes with Extended Ram 2.0 technology that enables the phone to use up to 4GB of internal storage for RAM functions.

The device is offered in two colour options- Midday Dream and Mirror Black.

Other Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi support, 4G, NFC, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity Sensor, E-compass and Gyroscope sensor.

Price and availability

The Vivo Y33s is priced at Rs. 17,990 for both the colour options. It is available for purchase on Vivo India’s online retail store as well as other e-commerce platforms.