Vizag: B.Tech student assaults minor girl; she delivers baby

Hyderabad: A 10th class girl from Vemulapudi Kasturba School in Narsipatnam Mandal was sexually assaulted by a close relative Bylapydi Upendra who is a B.Tech second-year student.

Meanwhile, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the girl was staying at home and studying and the accused Bylapydi who live next door used to assist and help in her studies.

When the victim’s parents were out on-farm for work, Bylapydi would physically assault the girl. Her parents were unaware of the assault until the girl was pregnant.

On Sunday, the girl was taken to a private hospital and within an hour going there, she delivered a baby boy.

Bylapydi Upendra has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).