Vizag gas leakage: Locals protest, demand to shift the factory

Vizag: Residents of RR district Venkatapuram and adjoining villages in Visakhapatnam staged a protest at the LG polymers company on Saturday morning, demanding relocation of the factory out of the place.

Police had a tough time controlling the angry people, who staged a protest coinciding with director general OF POLICE Gautam Sawang’s inspection of the plant, where styrene gas leakage claimed 12 lives and affected more than 450 locals in the wee hours of Thursday (May 7).

Youth of Venkatapuram, the worst affected village in #VizagGasLeakage, protest with dead bodies. They demand that LG Polymers shut down the plant. @TheWeekLive pic.twitter.com/J8P75tv8Jb — Rahul Devulapalli (@rahulscribe) May 9, 2020

The people were insisting on sealing off the company until it relocates to a place away from human habitats. The police bundled scores of protestors into vans and shifted them to stations.

Demand for arrests of those responsible for #VizagGasLeak grows louder. Locals gathered outside LG Polymers demanding closure of the polymer plant. An FIR has been filed but no arrests yet. 12 lives lost and hundreds affected by the gas leak. #Vishakapatnam pic.twitter.com/VUMqgSF6MD — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) May 9, 2020

Another group stormed the company’s main entrance and staged a protest. The gas leakage had affected people and the environment in more than four kilometres radius.

Twelve persons lose lives whereas the rest 305 is at the state-run King George hospital.

