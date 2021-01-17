Vizag navy hospital vaccinates 40 frontline workers for Covid

Visakhapatnam, Jan 16 : As many as 40 frontline workers have been vaccinated for coronavirus at a naval hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

“Covishield vaccine was given to 40 frontline Covid warriors including doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, health workers, ward sahayakas and medical attendants at INHS Kalyani, Visakhapatnam,” said a city-based defence official.

Atul Kumar Jain, vice admiral and flag officer commanding-in-chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) launched the vaccination drive.

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said there is no fear of coronavirus with the arrival of indigenous vaccines.

He said it is safe to take the vaccine shot and called on people to go for it. Reddy highlighted that vaccines from overseas were used earlier, which has changed now as they are being manufactured in India itself.

The minister said the advances India made in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries have enabled India to achieve this feat. He participated in the vaccination programme at Nellore government hospital.

In Nellore district, the vaccine will be administered at 26 places for 100 people each on the first day of vaccination. In total, 2,600 people will be vaccinated.

