Vizag Zoo schedules bird walk series on Sunday

News Desk 1Published: 21st November 2020 11:28 pm IST
Vizag Zoo schedules bird walk series on Sunday

Visakhapatnam, Nov 21 : Visakhapatnam Zoo is organising a bird walk series on Sunday, aimed at enabling people to discover and appreciate the ornithological assets of the zoo.

“Indira Gandhi Zoological Park Visakhapatnam (Vizag Zoo) boasts more than 100 species of birds in its free range,” said a zoo official.

Visitor will be treated to a guided tour of the birds living in the zoo.

The first session of the bird walk series is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., costing Rs 200.

As many as 20 visitors will be allowed per session, all of whom should follow the Covid guidelines such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

READ:  Gurugram hospitals to reserve beds for Covid patients

However, enthusiasts are allowed to carry their cameras and binoculars.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 21st November 2020 11:28 pm IST
Back to top button