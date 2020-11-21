Vizag Zoo schedules bird walk series on Sunday

Visakhapatnam, Nov 21 : Visakhapatnam Zoo is organising a bird walk series on Sunday, aimed at enabling people to discover and appreciate the ornithological assets of the zoo.

“Indira Gandhi Zoological Park Visakhapatnam (Vizag Zoo) boasts more than 100 species of birds in its free range,” said a zoo official.

Visitor will be treated to a guided tour of the birds living in the zoo.

The first session of the bird walk series is scheduled from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., costing Rs 200.

As many as 20 visitors will be allowed per session, all of whom should follow the Covid guidelines such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.

However, enthusiasts are allowed to carry their cameras and binoculars.

