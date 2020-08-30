Vocal for local toys: PM Modi stresses on making India toy hub

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 1:04 pm IST
Vocal for local toys: PM Modi stresses on making India toy hub

New Delhi, Aug 30 : Noting that the global toy industry is worth over Rs 7 lakh crore but India’s share is very small in the sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave a clarion call to be “vocal for local toys”, stressing on the need for making the country a toy hub.

Addressing his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister said India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub.

The Prime Minister said that the toy industry is very diverse and some of the regions in India are being developing as toy clusters to make the nation a toy hub. Channapatna in Karnataka’s Ramanagara, Kondapalli in Andhra Pradesh’ Krishna, Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Dhubri in Assam, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh are among the places in India which are being developed in the toy sector.

READ:  20-yr-old Asma comes back to life just before funeral rites

Mentioning that there has been a tradition of local toys in India, the Prime Minister said there are several expert toy craftsmen in India.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi said he was thinking about his young friends and how they can get more toys. He said that the best toys are those that bring out creativity.

“Let us team up for toys. This industry is quite diverse. We should focus on this industry. Small industries, MSMEs as well as big industries also come in its range. The entire country will have to work hard together to take the toy industry forward,” the Prime Minister said in his half-hour address to the nation.

READ:  Sadiqa Zaki: The educationist who made a difference

Seeking support of those trying to begin start-ups and new businesses, the Prime Minister said this is the time to be “vocal for local toys”. “Team up for toys. Let us make toys together… Let us begin the game for children.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close