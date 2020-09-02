Vodafone Idea board to mull raising funds post AGR verdict

New Delhi, Sep 2 : The Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) will meet on Friday to discuss and evaluate proposals for raising funds in one or more tranches through public issue, issue of equity shares or securities among other options.

The announcement came after the Supreme Court’s September 1, verdict on the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) issue, wherein the top court gave a 10-year timeline to the telcos to repay their dues, with an upfront payment of 10 per cent by March 31, 2021.

“A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on September 4, 2020, inter-alia, to consider and evaluate any and all proposals for raising of funds,” the company said in a regulatory filing late Tuesday.

The board will consider raising funds in one or more tranches by way of a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode or combination thereof, by way of issue of equity shares or by issue of any instruments or securities, including securities convertible into equity shares.

According to an assessment by the Department of Telecommunications, (DoT), Vodafone Idea owed a total of Rs 58,254 crore. As per the government, the operator now owes balance AGR dues of around Rs 50,399 crore.

On Wednesday, shares of Vodafone Idea rose after plunging in the previous session weighed down by the Supreme Court verdict. Around 11 a.m., its shares on the BSE were trading at Rs 9.61, higher by 8.10 per cent from its previous close.

