Vodafone Idea offers virtual services on WhatsApp

Mumbai: Vodafone Idea, in an industry first move, today launched VIC – a revolutionary AI-powered digital customer service and support virtual assistant for its customers. It is now live on the Websites, My Vodafone and My Idea Apps, and on one of the most popular messaging app, WhatsApp.

The service has been developed for Vodafone Idea on cutting-edge technology by ORISERVE, a start-up in stealth mode. Through this initiative, Vodafone Idea has further simplified access for customers to get their queries, service requirements catered to, from the comfort of their homes.

VIC enables Vodafone and Idea customers to get instant response on a host of service requirements including bill payments, recharges, VAS, plan activation, new connection, data balance, bill requests and much more.

Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea said, “We at VIL are committed to keeping our customers connected and providing enhanced experience using the digital platform. In line with our Digital First Approach, we are constantly innovating and deploying technology based solutions which are cost effective, convenient and offer instant resolution for our customers. VIC, an AI powered intelligent customer service platform, developed by our technology partner, ORISERVE, is an industry first initiative and has huge relevance especially at a time when customers are house-bound.”

VIC is intuitive, simple-to-use, secure and allows customers to converse with Vodafone Idea by leveraging the power of tomorrow’s technology, today. With people confined to their homes, life has moved on to the virtual/digital plane for people across demographics. In response to the needs of the times, Vodafone Idea VIC Virtual Assistant can be accessed 24×7, providing seamless service addressal and uniform customer experience for both, Vodafone and Idea customers.

Vodafone Idea users will receive a link via SMS to initiate a conversation using VIC on WhatsApp. Alternatively, customers can simply click on the links or send a message on the numbers below, to access the service.

Vodafone Care – 9654297000Vodafone Care bitly – https://bit.ly/2xKGVNf Idea Care – 7065297000Idea Care bitly – https://bit.ly/2XPRjOf

VIC was built rapidly to circumvent situations arising out of the Covid19 spread which has globally compromised traditional human-dependent customer support channels. VIC has been built exclusively for VIL on cutting-edge AI, NLP, deep-learning and other trailblazing technologies, to enable customers to get an effective, instant response on a host of service requirements.

