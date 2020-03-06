Volkswagen India launches its first SUV of 2020

A+ A-

Mumbai: Early this year, Volkswagen India announced ‘Four SUVs for the Indian the market in the next two years’. Staying true to its commitment, the brand on Friday launches the globally acclaimed Tiguan Allspace for the Indian market. At an ex-showroom price of INR 33.12 Lakh, the BS6 Tiguan Allspace #FitsAll that an Indian customer needs.

The Tiguan Allspace offers plenty of room for everyone and everything. Its rgonomic design, roomy interiors, safety features, and exceptional build quality makes it an ideal choice for customers. The seven-seater premium, versatile and elegant looking carline is available with a power-mill of 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG 4MOTION transmission. Delivering a peak power of 190PS@4200 rpm and a torque of 320Nm@1500-4100rpm (as per EU specifications) while being fuel-efficient.

The long-wheelbase (2,787 mm) of the Tiguan Allspace creates immense flexibility for the occupants, making it a true space giant. It offers extra knee room for rear passengers and plenty of cargo space. With all the seven seats occupied, the Tiguan Allspace provides a luggage compartment volume of 340 litres that can be extended up to 1,274 litres.

Speaking on the launch of the Tiguan Allspace, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director,

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, “It is the first SUV that is being launched under Volkswagen’s SUV offensive strategy and suits the needs of every Indian customer. It is premium, roomy, versatile, highly functional that #FitsAll. It is equipped with a powerful 2.0l TSI engine and is mated to a 7-speed DSG 4MOTION transmission, which enhances the driving comfort for the customer while being fuel-efficient in nature. We’re extremely confident that the sophisticated 7-seater Tiguan Allspace will be a winner among many Indian customers.”

