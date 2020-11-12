Volunteers must evolve with change in socio-cultural milieu after Covid, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Gurugram, Nov 12 : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said here on Thursday that the Coronavirus pandemic has transformed the socio-cultural milieu of the nation.

In light of this new dynamic, RSS volunteers, too, need to change their responsibilities towards society.

At the two-day meeting of the All India Executive Council (Karyakari Mandal) meeting of the RSS, North Region,in Gurugram, Bhagwat emphasised upon continuing the good work of serving society that the RSS has a tradition for.

The meeting appealed for commencement of weekly family meetings to strengthen the spirit of patriotism, service and inculcating good values within the family.

The RSS chief said that environmental protection was the need of the hour. He said that when it comes to protecting the environment, awareness campaigns such as water management, prevention of water abuse and a ban on plastic use will have to be undertaken. More and more plantation drives have to be initiated.

Apart from Bhagwat and Joshi, the meeting was attended by 43 top RSS functionaries that included Suresh Soni, Dattatreya Hosalle, Dr. Krishna Gopal, Dr. Manmohan Vaidya, Ashok Beri, Ramlal, J. Nandkumar etc.

