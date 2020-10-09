Voter help desks for Graduate MLC polls inaugurated in Hyd

Hyderabad: For the upcoming elections in the Telangana Legislative Council Graduate Quota The Siasat Daily in collaboration with the Osmanian Muslim Intellectual Association has launched a helpline desk in the various parts of old city.

The graduates in these centres can get themselves enrolled in the graduate MLC voters list. The graduates who are coming forward to get themselves enrolled must have adhaar card, certificates and also a photo.

The first center was inaugurated in Kala Pathar on Friday, by Dr Bazher.

Requesting the young graduates the organisation said, Its our right to vote so the educated masses but come forward to vote.

He said that they are about 1 lakh gradates in Hyderabad and if each one them vote the city would surely win democracy in true sense. The organisation is also doing a wide range door to door advertisement and campaigning.