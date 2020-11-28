Voting for AIMIM is like voting for TRS: BJP’s Sambit Patra

Hyderabad:Attacking the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said that giving a vote to the TRS was akin to voting for the AIMIM.

Slamming the AIMIM and TRS, Sambit Patra said that Telangana is being governed by a “family” (TRS) and its “friend” (AIMIM). “The BJP is contesting the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls with an aim to develop Hyderabad,” he said, while addressing a press conference in the city on Saturday. Patra mocked the TRS and AIMIM, stating that both are contesting to win the “family and friend municipal corporation private limited”.

As part of its camapign for the Hyderabad civic polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has roped in national-level leaders. On the same day, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Ajay Singh Bisht, aka Yogi Adityanath, was on course campaigning for the BJP across the city.

Patra also alleged that Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) “is giving everything to his friend” and AIMIM supremo and Hyderabad Lok Sabha member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi, and nothing for the citizens of Hyderabad. On Saturday, Prime Minister arrived in the city at pharma company Bharat Biotech’s vaccine facility to take stock of the situation with regard to COVID-19..

While Modi avoided campaigning for the civic polls, union home minister Amit Shah will campaign the at Lal Darwaza area in the Old City.

