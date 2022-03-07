Voting in last phase of Uttar Pradesh polls

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 7th March 2022 1:17 pm IST
Voting in last phase of Uttar Pradesh polls
Mirzapur: Citizens wait to cast their vote, during the 7th and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, outside a polling booth in Mirzapur, Monday, March, 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Varanasi: Women wait to cast their vote, during the 7th and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a Pink Booth in Varanasi district, Monday, March 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Mirzapur: Citizens wait to cast their vote, during the 7th and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, outside a polling booth in Mirzapur, Monday, March, 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Mirzapur: Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote, during the 7th and last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, outside a polling booth in Mirzapur, Monday, March, 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Jaunpur: Voters holding their identification cards wait in queues to cast their vote for the seventh and last phase of UP Assembly elections, in Jaunpur, Monday, March 7, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button