Voting in second phase of Uttar Pradesh polls

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 14th February 2022 10:53 am IST
Moradabad: A man shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling booth, during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Moradabad: Women show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their vote at a polling booth, during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Moradabad: Citizens undergo thermal screening as they enter a polling booth to cast their vote, during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Moradabad: Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button