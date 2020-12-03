Voting powers to ex-officio members in GHMC challenged in HC

Hyderabad: A petition seeking the cancellation of voting powers to ex-officio members of GHMC during mayor elections has been filed before the high court of the state. Former MLA of Balkonda Anil Kumar filed the petition before the apex court of the state.

In his petition, he urged the HC to strike off section 90(1) of GHMC Act. He said that the section would confer voting rights on the ex-officio members, who are generally MPs, MLAs and MLCs, of the corporation.

Responding on the petition , the HC has issued notices to the state government State Election Commission (SEC) GHMC and other authorities and asked them to file their counter affidavits within four weeks.

The High Court later adjourned the case till January 4 of the next month.

