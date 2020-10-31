VP calls for streamlining policy implementation, delivery system

New Delhi, Oct 31 : Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday emphasised the need to refine and streamline the implementation of policies and delivery system for effective response to the needs of common people.

The Vice President observed that the government has been making policies and designing programmes to improve the quality of life of people and fast-track India’s development.

However, the effective implementation of these policies and programmes by administrative leaders and professionals is critical, Naidu pointed out.

Presiding over the 66th Annual Meeting of General Body of Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) through video conferencing, the Vice President called for a change in the delivery of services, delivery of justice and the way governance structures respond to the needs of common people.

“This is the change India is looking for today,” Naidu said.

He said that the practitioners of public administration and public policy analysts have an important role to play in this by sharing insights for effective implementation on the ground.

Observing that the country was facing many challenges in areas such as health and climate change, the Vice President stressed that the requisite pool of talented professionals was available too.

He reminded the civil servants that they have to work together and understand the intention behind enabling legislations and schemes such as Jan-Dhan, Swachh Bharat Mission and Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao.

Naidu also asked IIPA to make a compilation of good practices to enable administrators to learn from them and also highlighted the need to ensure online delivery of government services for bringing transparency in the system.

The Vice President said that good governance must percolate down to the lowest level. It should become a way of life for the institutions we have established for our country’s governance, added Naidu.

Referring to Covid-19 pandemic, the Vice President said that India is fighting it with strategic alertness and prompt appropriate action and the international agencies like the United Nations and the World Health Organization have appreciated India’s response to the pandemic.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.