VP Naidu urges people to go ‘local for Diwali’

MansoorPublished: 14th November 2020 10:31 am IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended greetings on Diwali, appealing to the people to buy local products to encourage artisans.

May this festival of lights usher happiness, prosperity and peace. As we celebrate the festival, let us help spread some light in the homes of our local artisans, craftspersons and manufacturers by going #Local4Diwali,” the Vice President’s Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

As the fight against COVID-19 is still on, Naidu appealed to people to observe social distancing and other norms and celebrate the festival in a safe and eco-friendly way.

Source: PTI

READ:  Khawaja backs Burns to come good in India Tests
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 14th November 2020 10:31 am IST
Back to top button