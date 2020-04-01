VP, PM extend greetings on Odisha day

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on Utkal Dibasa, the statehood day of Odisha.

“Greetings to the people of Odisha on Utkal Divas. The nation has always benefited from the contributions of the people of the state. On this important day, I convey my good wishes to the people for all their future endeavours,” Naidu said in his message.

Modi said he prays for Odisha’s constant progress and prosperity in the times to come.

Source: PTI

