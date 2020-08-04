Virinchi hospital loses permission to treat COVID-19 patients

Hyderabad: Continuing the crackdown on the erring private hospitals, the Government on Tuesday revoked the permission of Vrinchi hospital to treat corona virus patients.

According to the official sources it was found that Virinchi Hospital, Banjara Hills has been charging exorbitant rates, improper and surplus billing and not adhering to the ceiling the Government guidelines. Several complaints have been received against the hospital and on enquiry, it was found that the complaints were found to be correct.

Following the orders the hospital will not be allowed to admit and treat any confirmed or suspected cases of Covid-19.

Where as the positive patients who are undergoing treatment shall be treated until the time of recovery and charged as per the government orders. Non compliance of orders will lead to cancellation of the hospital registration, DPH told media.

The other day DPH had issued similar orders revoking permission to treat Covid patients to Deccan Hospitals, Somajiguda. The orders were based on Public Health Act-1897 and Telangana Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration& Regulation) Act-2002.





The State Government is all set to file a detailed report before the Telangana High court in connection with the hearing of a PIL.