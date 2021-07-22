‘Vulgar content is not porn’ : Raj Kundra’s lawyer on his arrest

Mumbai: Raj Kundra after being arrested by Mumbai Police, on grounds of circulation of pornographic films on mobile applications, has been sent to judicial custody until July 23.

He further objected to the application of Section 67A of the Information Technology Act to the transmission of obscene content in electronic form, as well as other parts relating to pornography, because these laws classify “actual intercourse” as porn and the remainder as “vulgar content.”

On Tuesday, in the highly controversial Raj Kundra pornographic case, Kundra’s lawyer argued in court that classifying “vulgar content” as pornography is improper.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, according to the reports, the lawyer went on to defend the content saying that the investigating officers are keeping an eye on what’s popular on the internet these days: vulgar content. It is not, however, considered pornographic. According to the lawyer, no scene depicts two people engaging in sexual activity, hence, it cannot be classified as porn.

He further claimed that Kundra’s arrest was not made in accordance with the law, arguing that an arrest should only be made when the inquiry cannot proceed without it. In this case, however, the accused was forced to cooperate with the inquiry after his arrest. Kundra has requested anticipatory bail in the case, and the police have stated that they have found no evidence of Kundra’s wife, Shilpa Shetty, being involved.

