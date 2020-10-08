‘Vulgar tasks on national television’: Netizens are hating Bigg Boss 14!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla who Bigg Boss 14 house as a guest, is winning hearts again with his charm. He is once again ruling the house with an extra dose of entertainment. But the tasks which we are being assigned by the Bigg Boss are going well with many for its vulgarity.

Objectionable and vulgar tasks in the show

On Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw BB assigning a task to the girls of the house for their immunity. In the task which contains three rounds, the girls are asked to woo and seduce Sidharth Shukla to keep themselves safe. In the first round, the actor turned into a tattoo artist and the girls became his customers. They have to talk to him seductively and impress him to be safe.

Now in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, like shown in the promo, Sidharth gets on a quadbike and girls have to clean it. In order to the same, they put water and dirt on themselves too.

Boycott of Bigg Boss

The official handle of Bigg Boss 14 shared the promo on Instagram which reads, “Tomorrow’s sneak peek.” But, the video clip did not go well with many who called it as ‘vulgar’ for India telly audience. Since then, netizens are demanding for ban of Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show.

One of the Twitter users wrote, “It’s high time that Bigg Boss must be boycotted. The last season they promoted violence and this season vulgarity. @BiggBos don’t you think it is your responsibility to promote the good stuff?!! Especially when you are watched by a good portion of audience #BOYCOTTBB14.”

While another tweeted, “.@ColorsTV we witness so many rape cases every day and this is what you are promoting? objectifying women on NTV for a “task”? Its time that we should raise our voice against it and #BoycottBB14.”

Earlier, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans had also demanded the boycott of Bigg Boss 14. Model-turned-actor and ex Bigg Boss contestant posted a video on her Instagram handle. She said that if you are a supporter of Sushant Singh Rajput then you should boycott Bigg Boss 14.

Check out the twitter reactions below.

Big boss 14 =alt Balaji web series , ullu web series , porn web show pic.twitter.com/0bHAjmdYRq — Sucherita Kukreti (@SucheritaKukret) October 7, 2020

Putting raunchy scenes into #BiggBoss14 and objectifying the female contestants is stupid and unnecessary, especially in the current climate in India where attacks on women are on the rise. Just saw one promo and it made me sick. — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) October 7, 2020

#BoycottBB14



.@ColorsTV we witness so many rape cases everyday and this is what you are promoting? objectifying women on NTV for a "task"? Its time that we should raise our voice against it and #BoycottBB14

(copied) pic.twitter.com/G2XQGatcnI — Be Positive (@sayantidey13) October 7, 2020

This season trying to normalize objectifying women. cheap🤢 #BoycottBB14 — Hrithu🖤 (@hrithuu_kk) October 7, 2020

Bb14 is full of filth, vulgarity, cheap trash,,

Indecency,,,

A girl crying over washing clothes to the girls leaping and pouncing over a man for the sake of tasks…..

This season seems too dull,,and yes @ColorsTV it has lost the tag of family show now.



#BoycottBB14 — Nikita☆ (@Nikita4521) October 7, 2020