WADA launches education course for athletes, coaches going to Oly

Montreal: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced the launch of an interactive education course for athletes and coaches who will take part in the postponed Tokyo Olympics next year. The course has been launched on its Anti-Doping eLearning Platform (ADeL) and is titled ‘ADeL for Tokyo 2020 Olympics.’

“The new course, entitled ‘ADeL for Tokyo 2020 Olympics’, was developed by WADA in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Testing Agency (ITA), and demonstrates the organizations’ commitment to educate and support athletes and their coaches in the build-up to the Games,” said WADA in its statement.

The global anti-doping watchdog further said that athletes and coaches taking the new course “will gain an understanding of the Tokyo 2020 anti-doping rules, procedures and requirements — including how to check medications and apply for a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE), how to provide whereabouts information, and explanations of the athletes’ rights and responsibilities during the testing process.”

“‘ADeL for Tokyo 2020 Olympics’ enables Anti-Doping Organisations to help prepare their national team athletes and coaches on all things anti-doping at the Games,” said WADA director of education Amanda Hudson.

“We all want a clean Games and to protect athletes. We therefore encourage Anti-Doping Organisations to utilise this new interactive e-learning course as well as our additional course specifically for medical professionals to educate those heading to Tokyo.”

Source: IANS

