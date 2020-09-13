WADA to hold ‘moment of silence’ in honour of late 2nd Prez at EC meeting

Montreal, Sep 13 : The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) mourned the passing of its former president John Fahey and will observe a “moment of silence” at the beginning of its Executive Committee meeting on Monday, the agency said on its official website.

Fahey, who passed away at the age of 75, served as WADA’s second President from 2008 to 2013, during which he built key partnerships with the pharmaceutical industry and with global law enforcement agencies including INTERPOL, Xinhua news agency reports.

“John was a marvelous President and an outstanding person. He had very strong values and always acted in the best interests of WADA and clean sport. He felt strongly about making sure that the partnership between all stakeholders worked well for the system and the athletes. He was a true leader, statesman and gentleman, and he will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and worked with him at WADA,” WADA Director General Olivier Niggli said.

“On behalf of everyone who has served on WADA’s Foundation Board and various Committees, as well as management and staff, past and present, I want to pass on our condolences to John’s wife, Colleen, their extended family and wide circle of colleagues and friends. May he rest in peace.”

Before succeeding Richard Pound as WADA president, Fahey was elected as a member of parliament in New South Wales, Australia, in 1984 and rose to become the State Premier in 1992. He was appointed the Federal Minister for Finance and Administration upon being elected to National Parliament in 1996 and served until his voluntary retirement nearly six years later.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.