‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ new version to bring back Aanjjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar

Mumbai, Dec 22 : Actors Aanjjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar are set to reunite for a new version of the popular eighties show, Wagle Ki Duniya.

The series, based on characters created by renowned cartoonist RK Laxman, had aired from 1988 to 1990 on Doordarshan, and will now get a fresh twist.

For the new version, Aanjjan will return as Srinivas Wagle. “For years, people have addressed me as Wagle and have given so much love to ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’. However, this time, we are coming with a fresh version of ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, which will look at issues of today’s common man. I am sure everyone will be able to relate to,” Srivastav said.

“I still miss our golden days, but I am glad that my colleague Bharati Achrekar is joining us for the show too. Since it’s the centenary year of the legendary cartoonist and a reputed journalist of yesteryears RK Laxman, I wanted to be able to pay my homage to him and the directors of this evergreen show, late Kundan Shah and Ravi Oza. Just then this opportunity came to me, to be back with the new version of ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’. I look forward to entertaining our audience once again with relatable, light-hearted and fun stories,” he added.

Achrekar will be back as Wagle’s wife Radhika. “It is extremely overwhelming to be back with one of the most beloved television shows in India. ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ struck a chord with the common man of ’80s and ’90s and this new version will do the same for today’s common man and his issues. Today, when everyone is inside their homes, carrying all their work problems with them, ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ aims to bring a whole new world for our audience, where they forget their worries and learn to laugh at their problems. People have reinvented their family bonds during the past nine months and they will relate to this show on another level. I am glad someone took the effort to bring Wagle Ki Duniya with a newer perspective,” she said.

The new version, Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey, will air on Sony SAB.

