Waheeda Rehman goes snorkeling with daughter at 83, pic goes viral

Mumbai: Age is never a bar to work on the things we always wish for. Bollywood veteran actress Waheeda Rehman is proving that dreams don’t have any expiry date as she is leaving no stone unturned to fulfill her bucket list.

The 83-year-old actress recently went snorkeling with her daughter Kashvi Rekhi in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Kashvi gave us a sneak peek of it as she posted their picture on Instagram. The mother-daughter duo can be seen holding each other’s hands in the underwater snap. The picture was clicked at Havelock Island. While Waheeda Rehman is posing in left, Kashvi is on right side. Waheeda’s daughter wrote, “Snorkeling with mom #waterbabies.”

The legendary actor has taken it upon herself to strike out her bucket list, from becoming a wildlife photographer to going underwater, she is truly an inspiration. Going by her pictures it looks like she’s not stopping anytime soon and is proving that if you have detemination to do something, there is nothing which can stop you.

Waheeda Rehman talks about hosting a wildlife photography exhibition – (For global wildlife news, download WildTrails (Android & iOS) https://t.co/vkCSZOH7yA) pic.twitter.com/KKrBWBCFsA — WildTrails – Ultimate Wildlife Holiday Experiences (@_WildTrails) December 16, 2019

While Rehman’s snorkelling picture may be winning the internet right now, it seems travelling is something that the actor enjoys doing. In February last year, Kashvi had shared their pictures from Varanasi, where the actor had celebrated her 82nd birthday.

“In Banaras to bring in Mom’s 82nd birthday,” Kashvi had captioned the post, which featured a series of photos of Waheeda Rehman smiling on a boat, walking around with a professional camera, and posing with her daughter for a selfie. Take a look at the pictures.