Wahi’s 360-degree virtual tour of Grand Mosque goes viral

Makkah: Amid coronavirus outbreak, Wahi’s 360-degree virtual tour of Grand Mosque went viral on social media.

It may be mentioned that due to the pandemic, only clerics are allowed to offer prayers in the mosque. During the prayer, physical distancing norms are followed.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended Umrah.

Wahi’s 360-degree virtual tour

In the prevailing situation, Wahi’s 360-degree virtual tour is the best option for the Muslims who want to visit the mosque.

360-degree view which was recorded using six cameras pointing in every direction, gives a glimpse of black stone, circumambulation area, etc.

Drones, helicopters used to record videos

Talking to media, Almotaz Aljefri, the film’s Saudi director said that during the recording of the videos, the crew received support from the Saudi government. They were allowed to use drones and helicopters.

Although it was published on YouTube in 2017, the spike in the number of views was witnessed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

