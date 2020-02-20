Wakefit Internship: 23 persons selected

Bengaluru: The list of 23 persons who got selected for the Wakefit internship is released. The internship gives an opportunity to earn 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days.
List of selected persons
- Ankur Priyadarshi: Gurgaon
- Amit Chaturvedi: Bhopal
- Anud Singh Dhaka: Mumbai
- Debaki Nandan: Bengaluru
- Gaurav Lakhani: Bengaluru
- Merwyn D`Souza: Hyderabad
- Morgan Berman: Stamford
- Mridu Bhattacharya: Greater Noida
- Nikita Goel: Delhi
- Nishchal Dwivedi: Navi Mumbai
- Pramod Kumar: Bengaluru
- Rahul Sridhar: Chennai
- Samata Ukil: Bengaluru
- Santosh B: Bengaluru
- Shrenik Choudhary: Mumbai
- Siddharth Bhadauriya: Agra
- Sneh Ratna Choudhary: Bengaluru
- Sneha Shenoy: Bengaluru
- Sofia Vargova: Halia
- Sujith Pratap: Bengaluru
- Swathy S: Chennai
- Tapajyoti Kumar: Gurgaon
- Vijay Thanki: Pune
It may be mentioned that Wakefit.co had announced an internship programme called the ‘Wakefit Sleep Internship’, where selected candidates are required to sleep nine hours every night for 100 days.
The selected candidates will sleep on the company’s mattress, get a sophisticated fitness and sleep tracker and counselling sessions from experts.
Video testimonial
Shortlisted candidates will be asked to send in video testimonials validating their love for sleep.
Winners will be given a sleep tracker that will record sleep patterns before and after using the internship mattress.