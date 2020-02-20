Wakefit Internship: 23 persons selected

A+ A-

Bengaluru: The list of 23 persons who got selected for the Wakefit internship is released. The internship gives an opportunity to earn 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days.

List of selected persons

Ankur Priyadarshi: Gurgaon Amit Chaturvedi: Bhopal Anud Singh Dhaka: Mumbai Debaki Nandan: Bengaluru Gaurav Lakhani: Bengaluru Merwyn D`Souza: Hyderabad Morgan Berman: Stamford Mridu Bhattacharya: Greater Noida Nikita Goel: Delhi Nishchal Dwivedi: Navi Mumbai Pramod Kumar: Bengaluru Rahul Sridhar: Chennai Samata Ukil: Bengaluru Santosh B: Bengaluru Shrenik Choudhary: Mumbai Siddharth Bhadauriya: Agra Sneh Ratna Choudhary: Bengaluru Sneha Shenoy: Bengaluru Sofia Vargova: Halia Sujith Pratap: Bengaluru Swathy S: Chennai Tapajyoti Kumar: Gurgaon Vijay Thanki: Pune

It may be mentioned that Wakefit.co had announced an internship programme called the ‘Wakefit Sleep Internship’, where selected candidates are required to sleep nine hours every night for 100 days.

The selected candidates will sleep on the company’s mattress, get a sophisticated fitness and sleep tracker and counselling sessions from experts.

Video testimonial

Shortlisted candidates will be asked to send in video testimonials validating their love for sleep.

Winners will be given a sleep tracker that will record sleep patterns before and after using the internship mattress.