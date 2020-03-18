Wali Rahmani exposes history of betrayals in Scindia family

New Delhi: It seems disloyalty is in the blood of Scindia’s family.They betrayed Jhansi ki rani and now the Congress, says Wali Rahmani in his video on YouTube.

Wali Rahmani is a political analyst and YouTuber. One week back, he uploaded a video on YouTube and tried to prove that the Scindia family has a track record of betraying the national causes by siding with the people in power.

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s switch over to the BJP after remaining one of the closest friends of Rahul Gandhi and high Congress functionary for years has created a shock in general public, especially the political class.

Rahmani’s comments on the video have gone viral; it has recorded 57k views and 6.7k likes.

Rahmani says people might have been astonished when Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was the most influential person in the Congress party and said to have believed the party’s ideology defected to BJP for power.

Rahmani says he was not shocked even one percent on Scindia’s defection to BJP because the day Scindia lost the 2019 election the same day he guessed that something like this is going to happen.

He says, by knowing about someone’s past history we can predict his or her present. He states what Scindia has done today his forefathers did the same thing in the past.

He states that back in 1857, when India fought its First War of Independence, there was Jhansi ki Rani in the front battling with the Britishers. On the contrary, the Scindias were backing the Britishers. As a written proof, Rahamani shows page No. 152 from Bipin Chandra’s book “The History of Modern India” where Bipin Chandra writes, “She captured Gwalior with the help of Tantia Tope and her trusted Afghan guards. Maharaja Scindia, loyal to the Britishers, made an attempt to fight the Rani, but most of his troops deserted him. Scindia sought refuge with English at Agra.”

To strengthen his claim against the Scindia family, Rahmani gives one more evidence. He quotes from the book “The Indian War of Independence 1857” by Veer Savarkar. On page No. 441, Savarkar wrote “For, thanks to the loyalty of Scindia and the Raja of Tehri, the (British) force was throughout the operations, abundantly supplied by grass, firewood, and vegetables. As the Scindia and the Raja of Tehri are helping the Feringhis …”

Rahmani says; the Maharaja Scindia of whom these books talk about is none other than Jyotiraditya Scindia’s great grandfather.

Rahmani says one thing is surprising that recently, on February 26, when Scindia was in Congress, he tweeted: The@BJP4India leaders have to stop spreading the politics of hate. Need both the governments to work together and put an end to this before it’s too late!

The @BJP4India leaders have got to stop spreading the politics of hate. Need both the governments to work together and put an end to this before it’s too late! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 26, 2020

Rahmani also exposes Jyotiraditya Scindia’s grandmother, Vijaya Raje Scindia. She is known to have left the Congress party to join the Jana Sangh in 1967 and tried to defeat the Congress candidate in Madhya Pradesh. Rahmani comments; Scindia’s leaving the Congress is nothing new as he is repeating the history of his family.

