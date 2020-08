Hyderabad: Mohammed Waliullah (Chairman Azra Public School) has been elected as the new chairman of Sultan-ul-Uloom Education Society. The post was vacant since the sudden demise Mr Khan Lateef Mohammed Khan two weeks ago.

Mohammed Waliullah has been unanimously elected as the new chairman of Sultan ul Uloom Education Society. Secretary of the society Zafar Javed nominated Mr Waliullah for the post of chairman which was seconded by other members of the society.