Walk-in vaccination facility launched for mediapersons, families



New Delhi: The Delhi Government on Monday started a walk-in vaccination drive for mediapersons and their families free of cost at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, DDU Marg, ITO.

As per an official statement, the Delhi government said: Mediapersons, along with their families of age groups – 18-45 years and 45 + years can reach the venue for vaccination.

While inaugurating a vaccination centre at DDU Marg, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to journalists to get themselves and their families vaccinated at the centre.

Kejriwal also said that procurement, production, and distribution of the vaccines is the responsibility of the central government and administering the vaccines to the people is the responsibility of the state governments.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said, “This vaccination centre (at DDU Marg) has been especially started to vaccinate journalists and their families. I am happy that this facility has been launched and the demands of the journalists have been met. This facility will vaccinate journalists and their families of both age groups, 18-45 years and more than 45 years.”

“We will rectify whatever issues the people are facing. I observed that the portal was facing some issues today. We are working towards resolving those and all the other issues based on the feedback of the people,” he added.