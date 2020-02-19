WALKING TO THE MOSQUE

A+ A-

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَنْ غَدَا إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ وَرَاحَ أَعَدَّ اللَّهُ لَهُ نُزُلَهُ مِنْ الْجَنَّةِ كُلَّمَا غَدَا أَوْ رَاحَ Whoever goes to the mosque in the morning and evening, then Allah will prepare for him a place in Paradise for every morning and evening. Source: Sahih Bukhari 631, Grade: Sahih

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَنْ تَطَهَّرَ فِي بَيْتِهِ ثُمَّ مَشَى إِلَى بَيْتٍ مِنْ بُيُوتِ اللَّهِ لِيَقْضِيَ فَرِيضَةً مِنْ فَرَائِضِ اللَّهِ كَانَتْ خَطْوَتَاهُ إِحْدَاهُمَا تَحُطُّ خَطِيئَةً وَالْأُخْرَى تَرْفَعُ دَرَجَةً Whoever purifies himself for ablution in his house and he walks to a house among the houses of Allah in order to fulfill an obligation among the obligations of Allah, then one step of his will expiate his sins and another step will elevate his status. Source: Sahih Muslim 666, Grade: Sahih

Ubay ibn Ka’b, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: There was a man from the Ansar whose house was the farthest from the mosque. As far as I know, he never missed a congregational prayer. It was said to him, “If you buy a donkey, you can ride it during the dark nights and hot days.” He said, “I do not like for my house to be so close to the mosque. I want my walking towards the mosque and returning home to be recorded as good deeds for me.” The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

قَدْ جَمَعَ اللَّهُ لَكَ ذَلِكَ كُلَّهُ Certainly Allah has gathered all the rewards for you. Source: Sahih Muslim 663, Grade: Sahih

Jabir, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: There was some land near the mosque that was vacant. The people of Banu Salimah decided to move onto the land to be nearer to the mosque. The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, heard about this and he said to them:

إِنَّهُ بَلَغَنِي أَنَّكُمْ تُرِيدُونَ أَنْ تَنْتَقِلُوا قُرْبَ الْمَسْجِدِ I have heard you intend to move near the mosque.

They said, “Yes, O Messenger of Allah. We have decided to do so.” The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

يَا بَنِي سَلِمَةَ دِيَارَكُمْ تُكْتَبْ آثَارُكُمْ دِيَارَكُمْ تُكْتَبْ آثَارُكُمْ O tribe of Salimah, stay in your houses for your steps will be recorded. Stay in your houses for your steps will be recorded. Source: Sahih Muslim 1068, Grade: Sahih

Abu Musa, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

أَعْظَمُ النَّاسِ أَجْرًا فِي الصَّلَاةِ أَبْعَدُهُمْ فَأَبْعَدُهُمْ مَمْشًى وَالَّذِي يَنْتَظِرُ الصَّلَاةَ حَتَّى يُصَلِّيَهَا مَعَ الْإِمَامِ أَعْظَمُ أَجْرًا مِنْ الَّذِي يُصَلِّي ثُمَّ يَنَامُ The people with the greatest reward are those who walk the furthest and then the next furthest. Likewise, the one who waits to pray with the leader has a greater reward than someone who prays and then sleeps. Source: Sahih Bukhari 623, Grade: Sahih

Burdah Al-Aslami, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

بَشِّرْ الْمَشَّائِينَ فِي الظُّلَمِ إِلَى الْمَسَاجِدِ بِالنُّورِ التَّامِّ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ Give glad tidings to those who walk to the mosque in darkness, for it will become fully light on the Day of Resurrection. Source: Sunan At-Tirmidhi 223, Grade: Sahih

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

أَلَا أَدُلُّكُمْ عَلَى مَا يَمْحُو اللَّهُ بِهِ الْخَطَايَا وَيَرْفَعُ بِهِ الدَّرَجَاتِ Shall I not tell you about a deed with which Allah will expiate your sins and raise your status?

They said, “Of course, O Messenger of Allah.” The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

إِسْبَاغُ الْوُضُوءِ عَلَى الْمَكَارِهِ وَكَثْرَةُ الْخُطَا إِلَى الْمَسَاجِدِ وَانْتِظَارُ الصَّلَاةِ بَعْدَ الصَّلَاةِ فَذَلِكُمْ الرِّبَاطُ Performing ablution when it is difficult, taking many steps to the mosque, and waiting for one prayer after another, for that is like guarding the frontier. Source: Sahih Muslim 251, Grade: Sahih

Success comes from Allah, and Allah knows best.