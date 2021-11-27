Walking on Osmania University campus will now charge Rs 200

Hyderabad: Osmania University has decided to impose a charge of Rs 200 per month as user charge for the locals who want to use the campus for walking or jogging.

The university campus has been a treasured venue for fitness activities such as walking, running, jogging and yoga for the several hundreds of people from the adjoining areas of the university including Tarnaka, DD Colony, Vidy Nagar, Manikeshwar Nagar, Adikmet, Habsiguida and Amberpet.

Telangana Today quoted a retired university professor who said that the university had planned earlier too, to levy monthly charges on walkers. The administration, however, reportedly had to keep the plans on hold following stiff opposition from different sections.

The OU Vice-Chancellor told the media on Saturday that walkers themselves had now suggested user charges in exchange for better facilities for them on the campus.