Walkthrough Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s extremely lavish home [PHOTOS]

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most adorable power couples of the industry. The Bachchan couple have been married for 14 years now and are going strong with their relationship. They are proud parents of a daughter Aaradhya and this adorable family is all about unconditional love.

Aishwarya and Abhishek stay in a plush house ‘Jalsa’ located in Juhu, Mumbai along with parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, along with children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are often seen spending quality time here too. Jalsa, which translates to ‘celebration’, is among the other multi-crore properties owned by the Bachchan family in the city of dreams.

The palatial and luxurious house is reportedly worth Rs 100 crore and everything about the abode from beautiful glass chandeliers to plush sofas is glamorous. Painted with earthy colors, Jalsa is an extremely lavish house with high-end and modern furniture. Aishwarya and Abhishek often give glimpses of their house on their Instagram handles. Let’s take a tour inside the Bachchan’s abode whose walls has contemporary Indian paintings and showpieces. Scroll down to see photos:

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport on October 2, as they jetted off Paris. Aishwarya’s photos from her ramp walk for a popular cosmetic brand at the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday are going viral on social media.