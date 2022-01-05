Walkthrough Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s new home [Photos]

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are leaving no stone unturned to shell out major couple goals ever since they made their marriage official. They tied knot in dreamy, lavish and royal wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Their pictures from the gala ceremony took internet by storm and fans still aren’t over them.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif home photos

Soon after they got married, the lovebirds, moved into their new nest in Juhu, Mumbai, becoming neighbours to another power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been sharing inside glimpses of their luxurious sea-facing apartment on Instagram. Going the pictures, the it seems like the abode is full of warmth, light and cozy corners.

The huge balcony, which is filled with greenary, offers a beautiful view of Arabian sea. Sharing a glimpse of it, Katrina wrote, ‘My cosy corner’. In another picture, Kat can be seen enjoying her balcony view with her mom.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently celebrated their first Christmas at their new home. In their christmas posts, we got a glimpse of their spacious living room decorated tastefully with relaxing hues. Check out the pictures below.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal net worth

Earlier, we have informed you about Vicky and Katrina’s combined net worth which is reportedly Rs 249 crores.

What’s on their work front?

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently working on Sam Bahadur, a biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, who served as the chief of the Indian Army from 1969 to 1973.