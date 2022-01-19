Walkthrough Rhea Chakraborty’s lavish Alibaug vacation villa [Pics]

Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty has been one of the most talked about actresses in the industry. The actress, who enjoys a huge fan following, made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 release Mere Dad Ki Maruti. Ever since then, Rhea has been part of several movies including Sonali Cable, Half Girlfriend, Jalebi etc.

Apart from her line of work, Rhea Chakraborty has grabbed a lot of headlines post her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death in 2020. The actress has had a controversial phase and was in the negative limelight for months during the case.

Rhea Chakraborty is now slowly bouncing back to her normal life. The Chehre actress is currently in vacationing in Alibaug, Maharashtra. She is staying in a luxurious villa, Casa Palmera which comes with lush green garden, rooms with beautiful views and a huge swimming pool.

She took to her Instagram and gave us a sneak peek of her current stay. Rhea captioned the photo, “Grateful for my hot cup of coffee and warm sunshine #rhenew.”

As per the official website, the property is described as, “Laid with Jaisalmer stone, flushed with a unique organic warmth. Separate to the main bungalow and across the property is an outhouse which is like a large gazebo with glass walls.” Check out the pictures below.

It was in 2020, when Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant Singh Rajputs family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushants death case.

On the professional front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Rumi Jafry’s film Chehre released earlier this year. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Krystle D’souza in crucial roles.