Walkthrough Sushant Singh Rajput’s lavish Bandra home [Video]

Mumbai: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput is not just a name but an emotion now’! One of the finest and talented actor of Bollywood left this world on June 14, 2020 creating a big void in the industry that can never be filled again. For the unversed, Sushant was found dead in his residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances.

His journey in the world of cinema

Sushant Singh Rajput made his his debut with ‘Kai Po Che’, went on to appear in over 10 Hindi movies. His last movie was ‘Dil Bechara’ opposite Sanjana Sanghi. Sushant’s most successful film came in 2016, when he brought to life cricketer MS Dhoni’s career in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Directed by Neeraj Pandey. Chhichhore, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya are among his other movies.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s home

As the first death anniversary of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput draws nearer, one cannot help but reminisce about all good things about the actor. Today, let us look at a throwback video in which Sushant gave a sneak peek into his tastefully done bachelors pad.

Titled Asian Paints Where the Heart is Season 2 Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput, the clip was uploaded nearly three years ago. It currently has over 9.5 million views, one of the highest from the channel. In the video, SSR gives a tour of his Bandra house, which stylish, contemporary with beautiful touches of history captured in photographs and antique pieces.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s home (Photo: Asian Paints YouTube)

Through this video, you will get to see the never-seen-before, personal side of the late actor, what he does in his free time at home, what captures his imagination and what his most prized possessions are.

Watch the video below:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate demise was one of the biggest tragedies of the year 2020. It was a massive loss not just to the film industry and family, but his loyal fan base across the world were heartbroken and the entire nation has been looking forward to seek justice for the actor.

Many are still struggling to digest this harsh reality that Sushant is no more between us!