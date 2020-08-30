Walkway bridge of Kondapochamma Sagar Reservoir collapses

Hyderabad: The bridge of the Kondapocchama Sagar reservoir in Sangareddy slumped on Saturday afternoon. The bridge was constructed as part of the Kaleshwaram project, which will pump water from the Medigadda dam to many other reservoirs.

The collector ordered urgent repairs to the damaged section of the bridge. The bridge was installed on the reservoir to meet the gates to release water into the Sangareddy Canal.

On May 29, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the Markook pump house, a main component of the world’s largest irrigation project – Kaleshwaram.

This reservoir provides 2,85 lakh acres of irrigation spread over a few districts, apart from the supply of drinking water to Hyderabad. The Hyderabad-based MEIL is carrying out works worth Rs 70,000 crore out of a total of Rs 1.05 lakh crore of the Kaleshwaram project.

The Kaleshwaram project, the first of its kind, consists of a total of 22 pumping stations with 96 machines with a total capacity of 4,680 MW. The reservoir has become a popular tourist spot in the last few months, and even today, more than 10,000 tourists have visited the area, and no one has been detained, the police said.