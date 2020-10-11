Wall collapse: 18-year-old woman who died was a bride-to-be

Hyderabad: Marriage rituals and the act of tying the knot itself is considered to be one of the most important things that human beings undertake. And the family of 18-year-old Anees Begum had been preparing her to begin a new life with her partner on October 19.

However, fate is often cruel. Anees Begum’s family was hoping to watch her begin a new life, but it will now have to instead prepare for her funeral. Begum was one of the two persons who lost their lives in a building collapse at Moosabowli in Hyderabad’s Old City on Sunday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) rescued Anees Begum along with Haji Mohammed Khan (54), who was popularly known as Afsar Pehelwan, a two-year-old named Azmath Khan, Hussain Khan, four-month old infant and Parveen Begum (28).

They were immediately taken to Asra Hospital, where, after battling for her life in the Intensive care unit (ICU), Anees Begum died today on Sunday around 3 pm. The tragic wall collapse took place on Sunday, wherein a 70-year-old building near Shad cafe in Moosabowli came crashing down.

It was an house in the area, which was reportedly not marked by the authorities as a dilapidated structures. It is to be seen what the civic authorities do in the following days.