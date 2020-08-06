Walmiki brothers seek help after flooding in Mumbai flat

Mumbai, Aug 6 : India hockey players Yuvraj and Devindar Walmiki both sought help from Mumbai authorities after heavy rainfall in the city led to flooding in the former’s flat.

“Is there anyone who can help…my house has been floating…please help @mybmc @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray,” Yuvraj tweeted on Wednesday with a video of him trying to clear water from the flat.

“Its an emergency it’s a humble request to @mybmc @AUThackeray @Iamrahulkanal to kindly help us out with the water logging at house in Marine Lines. My family tried reaching out to the local ward but no ones ready to come, as I’m in Netherlands for my hockey matches,” tweeted Devindar.

Devindar is in the Netherlands and is set to play the upcoming Hoofdklasse season for Dutch hockey club HOC Gazellen-Combinatie (HGC). He first signed with HGC in 2019 after learning that former Indian hockey men’s team coach Paul Van Ass would be at the helm at the Dutch club.

Both brothers have represented India in World Cups and Olympics.

Meanwhile, intermittent heavy showers continued to lash Mumbai a day after it was battered and shattered by stormy weather that left a trail of destruction, fallen trees or branches, hundreds of vehicles submerged or broken down, officials said on Thursday.

Overnight rains were reported from most parts of coastal Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, besides regions of Western Maharashtra like Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli.

The IMD Mumbai said that the Mumbai city received 33.1 cms and the suburbs got around half or 16.2 cms rainfall.

In the past 24 hours, many areas of south Mumbai witnessed their maiden floods, including those which had escaped flooding during the July 26 in 2005 floods, when the city recorded a staggering 160 cms rainfall in a 24-hour period.

–IANS

