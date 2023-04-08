Walt Disney Company appoints Asad Ayaz as first-ever Chief Brand Officer

The Walt Disney Company has appointed Asad Ayaz as its first-ever Chief Brand Officer, a newly created role aimed at stewarding and elevating the Disney brand globally. Prior to his new position, Ayaz served as the President of Marketing for The Walt Disney Studios.

As the Chief Brand Officer, Ayaz will be responsible for developing and executing brand marketing campaigns for the Walt Disney Company. He will report directly to recently returned CEO Bob Iger and oversee the Disney100 campaign as the company celebrates its 100th year.

Ayaz will also continue his duties as the President of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios. In this role, he will oversee all aspects of marketing and publicity for the Studios’ films and series as well as for Disney+ globally. Ayaz will report to Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman.

Ayaz has been with the Walt Disney Company for 18 years and has developed and led marketing campaigns for some of the most successful film releases, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Black Panther, and Avatar: The Way of Water. Other feature film campaigns include Disney’s live-action hits Aladdin and The Lion King, Frozen 2, Encanto, Turning Red, and Free Guy.

Ayaz’s appointment as the first Chief Brand Officer will also be seen as a test to see whether he could be the company’s next CEO. Current CEO Iger is set to serve as CEO for two more years.