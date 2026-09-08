Want KCR to die: Shadnagar MLA’s remark sparks row

Hyderabad: An alleged remark by Shadnagar MLA K Shankaraiah (also known as Veerlapally Shankar) saying he wants former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to die sparked agitation from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ranks.

“The comments made by Congress MLA Veerlapally Shankar are extremely disgraceful and reflect a new low in political discourse. Being unable to take on the opposition politically and stooping to the level of wishing for someone’s death is a clear sign of your frustration and intolerance. Is this what the Congress Party and Revanth Reddy are teaching their elected representatives? You must immediately and unconditionally apologise for these disgraceful remarks that have brought shame to society,” BRS stated in a post on X.

“The people of Telangana will ensure that the Congress Party, which is wishing for the death of KCR, the former Chief Minister and a key figure in the struggle for Telangana, faces a political funeral in 2028,” the post added.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Effigy burnt at Shadnagar crossroads

BRS workers, led by former MLA Anjaiah Yadav, burnt Veerlapally Shankar’s effigy at the Shadnagar crossroads.

BRS workers, led by former MLA Anjaiah Yadav, burnt Veerlapalli Shankar's effigy at the Shadnagar crossroads in response to the latter's alleged remark wishing KCR's death. pic.twitter.com/VPs1etUi8k — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 8, 2026

Police complaint filed

BRS women leaders led by former municipal chairperson Perumalla Annapurna filed a complaint at the Suryapet Police Station demanding Shankar’s arrest.