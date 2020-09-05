Want my son to resume duty at LAC: Father of injured soldier

By Zaffar Iqbal

Srinagar, Sep 5 : Yeshi Tenzin, father of a soldier who was injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the night of August 30, said that he wants his son to recover and return to his battalion at the LAC.

Tenzin Loden from the Vikas Batallion of the Special Frontier Force was part of the unit which carried out a pre-emptive operation on the south bank of the Pangong Tso Lake to thwart Chinese moves to ingress and change the status quo on the ground.

Loden was injured while a JCO of the Indian army, Nema Tenzin, died in the landmine blast. The operation ended with the Indian army dominating many heights in the area.

Speaking to IANS from Leh, Yeshi Tenzin said that his son is recovering in the hospital.

“I want my son to get well soon and join the duty at the LAC. My son has patrolled all the areas along the LAC, including Black top, Helmet top, Rizangla and Tara post. They were on a mission to the Helmet post near a Chinese post when a landmine went off in which my son got injured,” he said.

A retired soldier himself, he said JCO Nema Tenzin had been his colleague in the past.

Source: IANS

