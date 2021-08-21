‘Want to marry Prabhas’, says Kriti Sanon [Video]

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is currently basking the success of her recently released Mimi. She is all set to star in the much-anticipated upcoming movie Adipurush which also features superstars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Kriti and Prabhas have begun shooting for the latest schedule of Adipurush in Mumbai last month. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush will see Prabhas essay the role of Lord Ram with Kriti as Sita.

Prabhas is one of the most sought-after actors in the film industry and most-loved costars after his Baahubali stint. And guess what, Kriti Sanon is smitten with him too and her statement proves the fact.

In a recent interview with India Today, Kriti Sanon was asked who would she rather flirt, date and marry among Prabhas, Tiger Shroff and Kartik Aaryan. Kriti replied saying, ‘I would flirt with Kartik, date Tiger and marry Prabhas’.

A snippet from the interview is being shared widely on social media. Watch it below.

After watching this video, fans are quite excited to witness Kriti Sanon and Prabhas’ chemistry onscreen.

Coming back to Adipurush, it is made on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore and will hit the screens in theatres on August 11, 2022, in multiple languages. Adipurush will see Prabhas play Lord Ram’s role with Saif as Ravan. The shooting for the film was halted due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and got resumed in July.