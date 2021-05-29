Want to participate in Bigg Boss 15? Here’s how you can register

Mumbai: One of the most popular and controversial reality show on Indian Television Bigg Boss has never failed to keep its audience glued to their screen. The 14th season of the show was concluded in February this year and Rubina Dilaik was emerged as the winner. Now, the much-awaited 15th season is all set to begin soon.
The speculation of the contestants taking part in Bigg Boss 15 are already surfacing online. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the show will welcome commoners along with the celebrities this year.
Registration and audition process
The makers of Bigg Boss 15 are looking for the most interesting people from across the country. So, if you wish to parttake in the show, here’s how you can.
The registration process had already commenced from February 22and shall conclude on 31 May 2021. To register, download the Voot app or go to www.voot.com. The registration form asks for a few details such as name, mobile number, E-mail address, and the audition video.
In the audition video, one can entertain in their own style. It should not exceed 5 minutes, and should be no more than 50 MB.
Bigg Boss 15 premiere date
According to latest updates, Bigg Boss 15 is expected to premiere in October 2021. However, the final date is yet to be announced by the makers.
Tentative list of Bigg Boss 15 participants
- Actress Divyanka Tripathi who is currently in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi, has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 15. Along with Divyanka, her husband Vivek Dahiya is all expected to take part in the show.
- According to a report in SpotBoye, television actress Sanaya Irani will most probably be seen in Bigg Boss 15.
- In an interview with India Today, Balika Vadhu Vadhu fame Neha Marda confirmed that she has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss. She said that shooting in a bio bubble feels like a mini-trial for Bigg Boss house. “I think now after this experience if I go to Bigg Boss, I’ll be a strong contender. If I go on Bigg Boss, I can win the show,” she said.
- Surbhi Chandna made headlines for he stint in Naagin 5. She is known for her role in Baani and also won millions of hearts with her performance. She is also expected to take part in Bigg Boss 15.