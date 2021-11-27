Want to study in UK? Attend British Council’s virtual fair

Hyderabad: The British Council, the UK’s international organization for educational opportunities and cultural relations is going to organize a virtual fair for those who are willing to study in the UK.

During the fair, students will get an opportunity to interact with the authorities of UK universities. They will also get to know about courses, eligibility, scholarships, the application process, visas, university support, etc.

Students do not have to worry about the authenticity of the participating universities as only approved institutions can participate in the fair.

As it is a virtual fair, it can be attended from the comfort of the home, using a mobile phone, desktop or laptop.

Parents, teachers, educationists, and others who are interested in knowing about UK’s education, living, and other details can attend the fair.

Participating Universities in virtual fair for study in UK

The universities that are participating in the virtual fair are as follows:

University of Bath

University of Bedfordshire

University of Birmingham

University of Brighton

Brunel University London

University of Bristol

City, University of London

University of Cumbria

University of Derby

University of Dundee

Durham University

University of Essex

The Glasgow School of Art

University of Glasgow

Goldsmiths University of London

University of the Highlands and Islands

Keele University

University of Kent

King’s College London

Lancaster University

Liverpool Hope University

University of East Anglia

Manchester Metropolitan University

Middlesex University Dubai

Newcastle University

University of Northampton

Norwich University of the Arts

The University of Nottingham

University of Reading and Henley Business School

Royal Holloway, University of London

SOAS University of London

Solent University

University of South Wales

University of Southampton

University of Sussex

University of Strathclyde

University of Surrey

The University of Edinburgh

The University of Manchester

The University of Sheffield

The University of Hull

University College London

University of Wales Trinity Saint David

Schedule

The Study UK Virtual Fair will be organized from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. next Saturday, December 4.

From 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., a seminar on ‘student visas and graduate immigration route by UK Visa and Immigration (UKVI)’ will be held. Students can meet the authorities of the universities from 2:30 p.m.

British Council will give a seminar on the details related to ‘scholarship, studying and living in the UK’ from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Interested persons have to register to attend the virtual fair for study in the UK (click here).