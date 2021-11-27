Want to study in UK? Attend British Council’s virtual fair

Hyderabad: The British Council, the UK’s international organization for educational opportunities and cultural relations is going to organize a virtual fair for those who are willing to study in the UK.
During the fair, students will get an opportunity to interact with the authorities of UK universities. They will also get to know about courses, eligibility, scholarships, the application process, visas, university support, etc.
Students do not have to worry about the authenticity of the participating universities as only approved institutions can participate in the fair.
As it is a virtual fair, it can be attended from the comfort of the home, using a mobile phone, desktop or laptop.
Parents, teachers, educationists, and others who are interested in knowing about UK’s education, living, and other details can attend the fair.
Participating Universities in virtual fair for study in UK
The universities that are participating in the virtual fair are as follows:
- University of Bath
- University of Bedfordshire
- University of Birmingham
- University of Brighton
- Brunel University London
- University of Bristol
- City, University of London
- University of Cumbria
- University of Derby
- University of Dundee
- Durham University
- University of Essex
- The Glasgow School of Art
- University of Glasgow
- Goldsmiths University of London
- University of the Highlands and Islands
- Keele University
- University of Kent
- King’s College London
- Lancaster University
- Liverpool Hope University
- University of East Anglia
- Manchester Metropolitan University
- Middlesex University Dubai
- Newcastle University
- University of Northampton
- Norwich University of the Arts
- The University of Nottingham
- University of Reading and Henley Business School
- Royal Holloway, University of London
- SOAS University of London
- Solent University
- University of South Wales
- University of Southampton
- University of Sussex
- University of Strathclyde
- University of Surrey
- The University of Edinburgh
- The University of Manchester
- The University of Sheffield
- The University of Hull
- University College London
- University of Wales Trinity Saint David
Schedule
The Study UK Virtual Fair will be organized from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. next Saturday, December 4.
From 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., a seminar on ‘student visas and graduate immigration route by UK Visa and Immigration (UKVI)’ will be held. Students can meet the authorities of the universities from 2:30 p.m.
British Council will give a seminar on the details related to ‘scholarship, studying and living in the UK’ from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Interested persons have to register to attend the virtual fair for study in the UK (click here).