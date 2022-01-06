Wanted criminal Anil Dujana, two aides held in Delhi

New Delhi: Wanted criminal Anil Dujana and his two aides — Sachin Gujjar and Rakam Singh — were arrested from the national capital in connection with a number of murder cases, the Crime Branch of the Delhi police said on Thursday.

Three automatic pistols, 15 live cartridges and a car were recovered from their possession.

Dheeraj Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), said Dujana was involved in more than 50 murder cases. He was carrying rewards of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 on his head, announced by the Noida and Bulandshahar police, respectively.

He said that Dujana and his associates were planning a revenge murder in Mandawali area when they were caught by the police.

The DCP of the Crime Branch, Manoj C, said that Inspector Arun Sindhu got a tip off regarding their presence in the Mandawali area.

A police team was formed which found Gujjar present in a car in a suspicious manner. On search, police recovered a pistol and six live cartridges from his possession.

During interrogation, Gujjar broke down and told the police that he, along with Dujana and Rakam Singh, was planning a murder. Acting on Gujjar’s inputs, police nabbed Dujana and Rakam Singh and recovered pistols along with nine live cartridges.

A fresh case has been lodged against the accused.

Dujana was running a gang in the NCR along with his 24 associates. He was released on bail in January 2021, but he didn’t attend court proceedings after that and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

The Noida and Bulandshahar police have been informed about the arrests.